Obituary: Harry A. Dawsey

Harry A. Dawsey, 90, died on Oct. 3 , 2018, in Orrville, Ohio.
“Harry A. Dawsey served in the 9330th Technical Service Unit at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, during the Korean War. He worked on solid-propellant rocket fuel. At Reactive Metals in Ashtabula, Ohio, he conducted research on titanium, one of the metals used by the military for B-1 bombers and other aircraft. Harry also worked with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to address pollution of the air, soil, and Lake Erie waters.”—Caroline R. Markley, daughter
Most recent title: Chemist and superintendent of maintenance, Reactive Metals
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Toledo, 1950
Survivors: Daughter, Caroline R. Markley; sons, Harry and James
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter