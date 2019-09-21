Advertisement

ACS News

Obituary: Inara M. Brubaker

by Linda Wang
September 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 37
Photo of Inara Brubaker.
Credit: Courtesy of Chris Bowers
Inara Brubaker

Inara M. Brubaker, 81, died on July 2 in Bluffton, Ohio.

“Inara excelled in her studies in an era when female students in chemistry and mathematics were exceedingly rare. She enjoyed telling us how students in her day were required to use bricks to clean and polish the lab benches. She was fiercely supportive of students at her alma mater. In her retirement, Inara never missed an opportunity to interact with chemistry and biochemistry students at Ohio Northern University. She attended every poster session, and her generous spirit compelled her to speak with each of the students about their research while she dispensed encouragement and advice.”—Chris Bowers, friend

Most recent title: Senior research associate, UOP

Education: BS, chemistry and mathematics, Ohio Northern University, 1959; PhD, chemistry, Ohio State University, 1963; doctor of science (honorary degree), Ohio Northern University, 2016

Survivors: Preceded in death by daughters, Erika and Andra

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

