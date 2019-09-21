Obituary: Inara M. Brubaker

Inara M. Brubaker, 81, died on July 2 in Bluffton, Ohio.
“Inara excelled in her studies in an era when female students in chemistry and mathematics were exceedingly rare. She enjoyed telling us how students in her day were required to use bricks to clean and polish the lab benches. She was fiercely supportive of students at her alma mater. In her retirement, Inara never missed an opportunity to interact with chemistry and biochemistry students at Ohio Northern University. She attended every poster session, and her generous spirit compelled her to speak with each of the students about their research while she dispensed encouragement and advice.”—Chris Bowers, friend
Most recent title: Senior research associate, UOP
Education: BS, chemistry and mathematics, Ohio Northern University, 1959; PhD, chemistry, Ohio State University, 1963; doctor of science (honorary degree), Ohio Northern University, 2016
Survivors: Preceded in death by daughters, Erika and Andra
