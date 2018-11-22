Obituary: Jacob N. Israelachvili﻿

Jacob N. Israelachvili, 74, died on Sept. 20 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
“At the time of his death, Jacob was a research professor emeritus at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he led the Interfacial Sciences Lab for more than 30 years. He was a prominent physicist, chemical engineer, materials scientist, inventor of the Surface Force Apparatus, and founder of SurForce, which remains the top system for measuring surface forces.” He is the author of the textbook “Intermolecular and Surface Forces.” Among all of his accomplishments, Jacob could also execute a perfect back flip off a trampoline, was frequently the life of the party, and was an outstanding gentleman.”—family of Jacob Israelachvili
Most recent title: Research professor emeritus, University of California, Santa Barbara
Education: Ph.D., surface physics, University of Cambridge, 1972
Survivors: Wife, Trudi Carey; daughters, Josefin Kannin and Daniela Silcock; sons, Nathan and Sam Carey; two grandchildren
