Obituary: Jacques Kagan

Jacques Kagan, 88, died March 8 in Lexington, Kentucky.
“My father enjoyed studying the photochemical properties of natural products from plants, as well as synthesizing compounds that he used in his research. His laboratory was equipped for organic synthesis and also for studying the phototoxicity of compounds to various organisms. We had fun going to botanical gardens and reviewing the taxonomy of plants. In his spare time and in retirement, he enjoyed playing the cello, watching birds and squirrels at his bird feeders, woodworking, photography, and traveling. He loved his family and had a special affection for his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.”—Isabelle Kagan, daughter
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Illinois Chicago
Education: Ingénieur chimiste, Ecole Normale Supérieure de Chimie de Paris, 1956; PhD, chemistry, Rice University, 1960
Survivors: Wife, Peggy; daughter, Isabelle; son, Edgard; three grandchildren
