ACS News

Obituary: James E. Phillips﻿

by Linda Wang
November 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 47
Photo of James Phillips.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
James Phillips

James E. Phillips, 72, died on June 13 in Boston.

“James worked at Dow Chemical for eight years and for Waters Corp. for 27 years before retiring. James was an active member of the ACS Northeastern Section; he served as photographer, director-at-large, and chair of the board of publications. He enjoyed playing and watching tennis, and he and his wife, Dorothy, enjoyed traveling together. His many hobbies included photography, designing and making stained-glass pieces, and gardening at his Natick, Mass., residence. He was an active member of Fisk United Methodist Church in Natick. Over the years, he participated in the choir and the board of trustees and was a Sunday-school teacher. He collected pendulum clocks, some custom made. He and his wife, ACS Director-at-Large Dorothy Phillips, attended ACS national meetings together.”—family of James E. Phillips

Most recent title: Technical service engineer, Waters Corp.

Education: B.S., chemistry, Tennessee State University, 1968; M.S., inorganic chemistry, University of Cincinnati, 1972

Survivors: Wife, Dorothy; daughters, Vickie and Crystal; son, Anthony; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits﻿﻿.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

