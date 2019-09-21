Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Obituary: James F. Hinton Jr.

by Linda Wang
September 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Photo of James Hinton.
Credit: Courtesy of the Hinton family
James Hinton

James F. Hinton Jr., 81, died on July 20 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“Jim Hinton was a pioneer in the development of nuclear magnetic resonance techniques to study important chemical and biological systems. Jim was a pioneer in the study of the role of monovalent cations such as Na+ and K+ in biological systems. Jim developed an immersive 3-D virtual reality system that allows immersion of an observer into a protein in order to walk around inside a protein structure to understand how it functions. Jim was an outstanding teacher and mentor to undergraduate honors students and graduate students, and he directed the dissertations of 26 PhD students.”—Frank Millett, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Arkansas

Education: BS, chemistry, University of Alabama, 1960; PhD, chemistry, University of Georgia, 1964

Survivors: Wife, Barbara; sons, James, Robert, and Thomas; five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Lloyd M. Jackman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Oren P. Anderson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: F. Ann Walker

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE