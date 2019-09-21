Obituary: James F. Hinton Jr.

James F. Hinton Jr., 81, died on July 20 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“Jim Hinton was a pioneer in the development of nuclear magnetic resonance techniques to study important chemical and biological systems. Jim was a pioneer in the study of the role of monovalent cations such as Na+ and K+ in biological systems. Jim developed an immersive 3-D virtual reality system that allows immersion of an observer into a protein in order to walk around inside a protein structure to understand how it functions. Jim was an outstanding teacher and mentor to undergraduate honors students and graduate students, and he directed the dissertations of 26 PhD students.”—Frank Millett, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of Arkansas
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Alabama, 1960; PhD, chemistry, University of Georgia, 1964
Survivors: Wife, Barbara; sons, James, Robert, and Thomas; five grandchildren
