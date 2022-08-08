Obituary: James A. Ibers

James A. Ibers, 91, died Dec. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
“Jim A. Ibers was a pioneer in structural coordination and inorganic chemistry. He is recognized for bringing the science and art of X-ray crystallography to inorganic chemistry, which made the structural determination of metal complexes possible, encouraged the synthesis of new compounds, and led to powerful synthetic methodologies. Jim’s first job as a chemist was at Shell Development Company; later, he moved to Brookhaven National Laboratory. In 1965, Jim joined Northwestern University as a full professor, where he spent the entirety of his academic career.”—Teri W. Odom, colleague
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Northwestern University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1951, and PhD, chemistry, 1954, California Institute of Technology
