ACS News

Obituary: James A. Ibers

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
James A. Ibers.
Credit: Courtesy of Teri W. Odom
James A. Ibers.

James A. Ibers, 91, died Dec. 14, 2021, in Chicago.

“Jim A. Ibers was a pioneer in structural coordination and inorganic chemistry. He is recognized for bringing the science and art of X-ray crystallography to inorganic chemistry, which made the structural determination of metal complexes possible, encouraged the synthesis of new compounds, and led to powerful synthetic methodologies. Jim’s first job as a chemist was at Shell Development Company; later, he moved to Brookhaven National Laboratory. In 1965, Jim joined Northwestern University as a full professor, where he spent the entirety of his academic career.”—Teri W. Odom, colleague

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, Northwestern University

Education: BS, chemistry, 1951, and PhD, chemistry, 1954, California Institute of Technology

