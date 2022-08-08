Obituary: Jiro Tsuji

Jiro Tsuji, 94, died April 1 in Kamakura, Japan.
“He was well known for his pioneering work on palladium-catalyzed reactions, which he started at Toray Industries after getting a PhD at Columbia University under the supervision of the late Gilbert Stork. We will always remember his genuine passion and love for chemistry throughout his life. He also loved art, history, and traveling. We thank his colleagues and friends worldwide for their ongoing, warm, and professional friendship. We are happy that he was our father who taught us generosity, honesty, hard work, intellectual pursuit, love, and many others things through his life.”—Tsuji family
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Tokyo Institute of Technology
Education: BS, biochemistry, Kyoto University, 1951; MS, chemistry, Baylor University, 1957; PhD, chemistry, Columbia University, 1960
Survivors: Daughters, Atsuko and Hiroko Chimura; son, Takashi
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter