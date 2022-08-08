Advertisement

ACS News

Obituary: Jiro Tsuji

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 8, 2022
Jiro Tsuji.
Credit: Courtesy of Hiroko Chimura
Jiro Tsuji

Jiro Tsuji, 94, died April 1 in Kamakura, Japan.

“He was well known for his pioneering work on palladium-catalyzed reactions, which he started at Toray Industries after getting a PhD at Columbia University under the supervision of the late Gilbert Stork. We will always remember his genuine passion and love for chemistry throughout his life. He also loved art, history, and traveling. We thank his colleagues and friends worldwide for their ongoing, warm, and professional friendship. We are happy that he was our father who taught us generosity, honesty, hard work, intellectual pursuit, love, and many others things through his life.”—Tsuji family

Most recent title: Professor emeritus, Tokyo Institute of Technology

Education: BS, biochemistry, Kyoto University, 1951; MS, chemistry, Baylor University, 1957; PhD, chemistry, Columbia University, 1960

Survivors: Daughters, Atsuko and Hiroko Chimura; son, Takashi

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

