Obituary: John A. Soderquist

John A. Soderquist, 78, died March 13 in Dorado, Puerto Rico.
“John’s research integrated silicon and boron chemistry into his synthetic organic methodology. He authored/coauthored 136 peer-reviewed journal publications and was a recognized authority in boron chemistry. John’s greatest legacy was the 27 PhD graduates that he mentored. John’s love of chemistry was the source of endless hours of discussion with all who would engage with him. John lived every day as if he was the richest man in the world.”—Karl Matos, past PhD student
Most recent title: Distinguished chemistry professor, University of Puerto Rico
Education: BS, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1966; MS, chemistry, Bowling Green State University, 1973; PhD, chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder, 1977
Survivors: Wife, Janice
