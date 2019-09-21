Obituary: Judy L. Bolton

Judy L. Bolton, 57, died on March 5 in Chicago.
“Judy Bolton discovered that estrogens formed catechols and quinones, which can damage DNA and initiate cancer-causing mutations. She focused on the role of selective estrogen-receptor modulators and botanicals as potential alternatives to synthetic estrogens. Dr. Bolton won numerous awards, including University of Illinois at Chicago Woman of the Year in 2013 and the Founders’ Award from the American Chemical Society. She was fearless, decisive, honest, tough, and generous.”—Joanna Burdette, colleague and graduate student
Most recent title: Professor and head of medicinal chemistry and pharmacognosy, University of Illinois at Chicago
Education: BS, chemistry, 1984, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1988, University of Toronto
Survivors: Father, James; brother, Tom
