Obituary: L. Brewster Young

L. Brewster Young, 76, died on June 3 in Skillman, New Jersey.
“Brew spent over 30 years working for Mobil Chemical (later ExxonMobil) on a variety of catalysis projects, and he authored numerous patents. Brew loved having an active life. His early hobbies included car racing and flying planes. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved observing all the wonders of nature. After moving to New Jersey, Brew became a keen birder and volunteered as a citizen scientist for various Audubon nature programs. In addition to birding, hiking, and kayaking, Brew loved sailing, kite flying, and ice dancing. He was always discovering new ways to enjoy life.”—Marian Young, wife
Most recent title: Senior research scientist, ExxonMobil
Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Riverside, 1964; PhD, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1968
Survivors: Wife, Marian
