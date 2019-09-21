Advertisement

Obituary: M. S. Burnaby Munson

by Linda Wang
September 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 37
Photo of M. S. Burnaby Munson.
Credit: Kathy F. Atkinson
M. S. Burnaby Munson

M. S. Burnaby Munson, 86, died on June 23 in Newark, Delaware.

“I have never known anyone who exhibited the total commitment to the academic enterprise that Burnaby did. He was a modern-day Mr. Chips! Whether it was cutting-edge research in mass spectrometry, visionary administration, inspired teaching, or heartfelt advising and mentoring (and he excelled in all of these endeavors), Burnaby devoted virtually all of his waking moments to these tasks for the past 52 years. Above all, service to students was at the core of his very being. The University of Delaware and our department were blessed to have shared his wonderful life. Our department will never be the same!”—John L. Burmeister, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Emeritus chair of chemistry, University of Delaware

Education: BA, chemistry, 1954, and PhD, physical chemistry, 1959, University of Texas at Austin; doctor of science (honorary), University of Delaware, 2019

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

