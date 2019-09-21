Obituary: Mason P. Goldman

Mason P. Goldman, 88, died on June 21 in Silver Spring, Maryland.
“Dad’s 40-year employment at the US Food and Drug Administration moved him all around, from Boston to Buffalo, New York, to Saint Louis, and finally to Rockville, Maryland. A fond memory of his from living in Saint Louis was watching the construction of the Gateway Arch from the lab windows. When I took over renewing dad’s membership to ACS and his subscription to C&EN, I couldn’t understand how he could have been a member for so many years (62 plus). A recent perusal of his yearbook from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute showed that chemistry majors became members of ACS and received the magazine. He was a devoted reader of the magazine to the end.”—Juliann Goldman, daughter
Most recent title: Chemist, US Food and Drug Administration
Education: BS, chemistry, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 1952
Survivors: Daughter, Juliann; sons, Gerald and Stuart; four grandchildren
