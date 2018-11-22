Obituary: Pascual Royo﻿

Pascual Royo, 80, died on July 18 in Madrid.
“His achievements mostly focused on organometallic chemistry of early transition metals with a long number of contributions, Ph.D. students supervised, and national and international honors. He was founder and the first president of the Organometallic Chemistry Specialized Group within the Spanish Royal Society of Chemistry. He received a full professorship when he was only 34. He retired as emeritus professor at the University of Alcalá in 2008. He was a leader, model researcher, professor, and teacher. Thank you, on behalf of all of us who had the opportunity to work, learn, live, and enjoy your teachings.”—Tomás Cuenca, former student
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of inorganic chemistry, University of Alcalá
Education: Ph.D., chemistry, University of Zaragoza, 1967
Survivors: Wife; four daughters; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild
