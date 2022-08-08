Advertisement

ACS News

Obituary: Percy E. Pierce

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
Percy E. Pierce.
Credit: Courtesy of Pierce family
Percy E. Pierce

Percy E. Pierce, 89, died Oct. 24, 2021, in State College, Pennsylvania.

“Percy was an assistant professor of chemistry at Case until 1962 when he joined the Glidden Company in Cleveland, Ohio, as a research chemist. In 1969, he joined PPG Industries at their Springdale, Pennsylvania, coatings research center. He was the author of numerous publications and several monographs on coatings technology. He participated in the Gordon Research Conferences on organic coatings and the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology. He retired from PPG in 1991. He is an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society, Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology, and Sigma Xi.”—Caroline Pierce, daughter

Most recent title: Research chemist, PPG Industries

Education: BS, chemistry, Case Institute of Technology, 1953; PhD, physical chemistry, Yale University, 1958

Survivors: Daughters, Barbara Mysona, Elizabeth, and Caroline; son, William; five grandchildren

