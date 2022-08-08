Obituary: Percy E. Pierce

Percy E. Pierce, 89, died Oct. 24, 2021, in State College, Pennsylvania.
“Percy was an assistant professor of chemistry at Case until 1962 when he joined the Glidden Company in Cleveland, Ohio, as a research chemist. In 1969, he joined PPG Industries at their Springdale, Pennsylvania, coatings research center. He was the author of numerous publications and several monographs on coatings technology. He participated in the Gordon Research Conferences on organic coatings and the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology. He retired from PPG in 1991. He is an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society, Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology, and Sigma Xi.”—Caroline Pierce, daughter
Most recent title: Research chemist, PPG Industries
Education: BS, chemistry, Case Institute of Technology, 1953; PhD, physical chemistry, Yale University, 1958
Survivors: Daughters, Barbara Mysona, Elizabeth, and Caroline; son, William; five grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter