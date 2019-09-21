Obituary: Peter Warneck

Peter Warneck, 91, died on April 6 in Mainz, Germany.
“I will keep memories of my father being a 100% dedicated scientist with deep interest for the chemistry of the natural atmosphere. This is also the title of a book he spent many hours writing when I was a boy. He was a kind-hearted father who was always supporting his children. He had far-reaching conversations on many different subjects, from outer space to music, up to the age of 91. He loved listening to jazz music and passionately played clarinet.”—Christian Warneck, son
Most recent title: Head of the chemical kinetics group, Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, and founding director, Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research
Education: PhD, physical chemistry, University of Bonn, 1956
Survivors: Wife, Gertrud; daughter, Hildegard; son, Christian
