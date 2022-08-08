Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Obituary: Richard (Dick) D. Bertrand

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Richard D. Bertrand.
Credit: Courtesy of Charla Bertrand
Richard D. Bertrand

Richard (Dick) D. Bertrand, 79, died Jan. 4 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Dick was a 59-year member of ACS and had a lifelong passion for chemistry. After completing a postdoc in NMR at the University of Utah, he went on to teach chemistry at the University of Michigan and finally at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. He continued his research in phosphorus and 13C NMR spectroscopy resulting in 25 publications and one patent. Most significant was his work at the US Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC, where he developed J cross-polarization applied to signal enhancement of low-sensitivity nuclei. He loved photography and was an avid reader of WWII history and mystery novels.”—Charla Bertrand, wife

Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Education: BA, chemistry, San Diego State University, 1964; PhD, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1969

Survivors: Wife, Charla; son, Michael

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Eugene P. Schram
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John A. Maguire II
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: T. Darrah Thomas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE