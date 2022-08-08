Obituary: Richard (Dick) D. Bertrand

Richard (Dick) D. Bertrand, 79, died Jan. 4 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“Dick was a 59-year member of ACS and had a lifelong passion for chemistry. After completing a postdoc in NMR at the University of Utah, he went on to teach chemistry at the University of Michigan and finally at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. He continued his research in phosphorus and 13C NMR spectroscopy resulting in 25 publications and one patent. Most significant was his work at the US Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC, where he developed J cross-polarization applied to signal enhancement of low-sensitivity nuclei. He loved photography and was an avid reader of WWII history and mystery novels.”—Charla Bertrand, wife
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Education: BA, chemistry, San Diego State University, 1964; PhD, chemistry, Iowa State University, 1969
Survivors: Wife, Charla; son, Michael
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter