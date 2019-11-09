Obituary: Robert D. Dunlap

Robert D. Dunlap, 97, died on Sept. 18 in Orono, Maine.
“Professor Dunlap’s physical chemistry class had a reputation as one of the most difficult undergraduate classes at the University of Maine. Professor Dunlap set the standard for excellence that would be a touchstone in my own career, as I am now a professor of biological chemistry at the University of Kentucky studying Alzheimer’s disease. A generation of us were in awe of professor Dunlap. We model him in the classroom and research laboratory. I’m grateful to call him a mentor and friend, and I miss him.”—D. Allan Butterfield, friend and former student
Most recent title: Professor of physical chemistry, University of Maine
Education: BA, chemistry, Colgate University, 1944; PhD, physical chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1949
Survivors: Wife, Cynthia; daughter, Constance Dunlap Barnes; sons, David and Stephen; five grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter