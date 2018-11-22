Obituary: Robert Ehrlich﻿

Robert Ehrlich, 92, died on Aug. 18 in Bradenton, Fla.
“Robert was born in Vienna in 1926 and immigrated to the U.S. He served in World War II in the Pacific Ocean theater as a radioman. He graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1944. Robert was employed by DuPont, Thiokol, Reaction Motors, Picatinny Arsenal, and Allied Chemical and retired from Engelhard Industries in 1993.”—Beth Ehrlich, wife
Most recent affiliation: Engelhard Industries
Education: B.S., chemistry, Rutgers University, 1949; Ph.D., chemistry, Wayne State University, 1955
Survivors: Wife, Beth; daughters, Deborah, Leona, and Suzanne; two grandchildren
