Obituary: Ronald B. Patterson

Ronald B. Patterson, 80, died March 23 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“Ron met his beloved wife, the late Carolyn R. Patterson, on a blind date and eloped a short time later. Together they raised a beautiful family. When his children were young, he never missed a soccer game or dance recital. Ron was a faithful member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Greensboro. He was a longtime choir member, Sunday school teacher, and church committee member. Ron was a member of the United Methodist men’s group where he held various leadership roles both at the local and state level.”—Phillip Patterson, son
Most recent title: Research and development manager, Lorillard Tobacco
Education: BS, chemistry, Hastings College, 1963; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, 1970
Survivors: Son, Phillip; daughter, Melissa Patterson Sherrill
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter