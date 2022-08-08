Obituary: Stephen J. Clarson

Stephen J. Clarson, 62, died April 19 in Cincinnati.
“Steve was a double academic descendent of Paul Flory, having studied with Tony Semlyen and collaborated with Jim Mark, focusing on silicon-based polymers, for which he is internationally recognized. His service to ACS included chairing numerous sessions on silicon-based materials chemistry, resulting in a widely read series of books and scientific publications. Steve was an energetic and engaging educator, and his love for chemistry was contagious. His mentoring has helped to develop many leaders in academia and industry. Steve also had a deep love for sports, music, and family. He left us much too soon.”—Steven Pollack and Jude Iroh, friends
Most recent title: Professor and associate head of the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering, University of Cincinnati
Education: BA, chemistry, 1980, and DPhil, chemistry, 1985, University of York
Survivors: Former wife, Marie; children, Julia, Heather, and Samuel; one grandchild
