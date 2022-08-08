Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Obituary: Stephen J. Clarson

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Stephen J. Clarson.
Credit: Courtesy of Steven Pollack and Jude Iroh
Stephen J. Clarson

Stephen J. Clarson, 62, died April 19 in Cincinnati.

“Steve was a double academic descendent of Paul Flory, having studied with Tony Semlyen and collaborated with Jim Mark, focusing on silicon-based polymers, for which he is internationally recognized. His service to ACS included chairing numerous sessions on silicon-based materials chemistry, resulting in a widely read series of books and scientific publications. Steve was an energetic and engaging educator, and his love for chemistry was contagious. His mentoring has helped to develop many leaders in academia and industry. Steve also had a deep love for sports, music, and family. He left us much too soon.”—Steven Pollack and Jude Iroh, friends

Most recent title: Professor and associate head of the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering, University of Cincinnati

Education: BA, chemistry, 1980, and DPhil, chemistry, 1985, University of York

Survivors: Former wife, Marie; children, Julia, Heather, and Samuel; one grandchild

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Lawrence (Larry) H. Keith
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: William M. Koppes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Keith E. Lorentzen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE