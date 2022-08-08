Advertisement

ACS News

Obituary: Thomas F. Spande

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
August 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 27
Thomas F. Spande.
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas B. Spande
Thomas F. Spande

Thomas F. Spande, 84, died May 20 in Bethesda, Maryland.

“You may more than once have read Thomas F. Spande’s lively and informed letters to the editor in C&EN. A longtime researcher of organic chemistry at NIH, Tom’s accomplishments of note include the identification of epibatidine and phantasmidine, two unique alkaloids in the skins of Amazonian frogs, each with unique potential for medicinal applications. Legendary singer Paul Simon noted these in his song ‘Señorita with a Necklace of Tears,’ alluding to how one of these specific alkaloids is potentially stronger than morphine. Tom demonstrated that chemicals within remote biodiversity add greatly to Western medicine’s knowledge.”—Thomas B. Spande, son

Most recent title: Senior investigator and scientist emeritus, National Institutes of Health

Education: BS, chemistry, St. Olaf College, 1959; PhD, organic chemistry, Princeton University, 1965

Survivors: Son, Thomas; daughter, Helen; two grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

