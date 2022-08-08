Obituary: Thomas F. Spande

Thomas F. Spande, 84, died May 20 in Bethesda, Maryland.
“You may more than once have read Thomas F. Spande’s lively and informed letters to the editor in C&EN. A longtime researcher of organic chemistry at NIH, Tom’s accomplishments of note include the identification of epibatidine and phantasmidine, two unique alkaloids in the skins of Amazonian frogs, each with unique potential for medicinal applications. Legendary singer Paul Simon noted these in his song ‘Señorita with a Necklace of Tears,’ alluding to how one of these specific alkaloids is potentially stronger than morphine. Tom demonstrated that chemicals within remote biodiversity add greatly to Western medicine’s knowledge.”—Thomas B. Spande, son
Most recent title: Senior investigator and scientist emeritus, National Institutes of Health
Education: BS, chemistry, St. Olaf College, 1959; PhD, organic chemistry, Princeton University, 1965
Survivors: Son, Thomas; daughter, Helen; two grandchildren
