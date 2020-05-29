Obituary: William (Bill) G. Town

William (Bill) G. Town, 76, died on June 24, 2019, in London.
“Bill was a cofounder of Hampden Data Services, which developed CAS’s STN Express software. Later he worked for Derwent Information and was managing director at ChemWeb. He regularly attended ACS national meetings and was actively involved with the Division of Chemical Information (CINF). He was a member of the publications committee, and chaired the awards committee and the nominating committee. He chaired CINF in 2000 and was later elected alternate councilor. He won the 2008 CINF Meritorious Service Award.”—Wendy A. Warr, friend and colleague
Most recent title: President, Kilmorie Clarke
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of Birmingham, 1964; PhD, chemistry, University of Lancaster, 1967
Survivors: Wife, Maggie; daughters, Amy and Helen; son, Matthew; and five grandchildren
