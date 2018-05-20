Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Owen W. Webster

by Linda Wang
May 20, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Photo of Owen Webster.
Credit: Courtesy of James Webster
Owen Webster

Owen W. Webster, 89, died on April 13 in Glen Mills, Pa.

“One August morning in 1973, I first shook hands with Owen Webster, who was to become my friend, role model, and inspiration. Owen’s pioneering research in cyanocarbon and polymer chemistry are well documented. My admiration is not just for what he did but more for how he did it. Owen approached life with a light touch characterized by his ever-present wry and gentle smile, but with a hint of mischief. Owen approached science as an adventure, striving for the elegantly simple and beautiful solution. Playfulness and fun were an essential part of the adventure, and research was his game.”—Elena Bingham, friend and colleague

Most recent title: DuPont Fellow, DuPont

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of North Dakota, 1951; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1955

Survivors: daughters, Anne, Ellen, and Kate; sons, James and John; eight grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard Bromund
Obituary: John Hocking Bayless Jr.
Obituary: Harold “Hal” Pinnick

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE