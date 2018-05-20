Owen W. Webster, 89, died on April 13 in Glen Mills, Pa.
“One August morning in 1973, I first shook hands with Owen Webster, who was to become my friend, role model, and inspiration. Owen’s pioneering research in cyanocarbon and polymer chemistry are well documented. My admiration is not just for what he did but more for how he did it. Owen approached life with a light touch characterized by his ever-present wry and gentle smile, but with a hint of mischief. Owen approached science as an adventure, striving for the elegantly simple and beautiful solution. Playfulness and fun were an essential part of the adventure, and research was his game.”—Elena Bingham, friend and colleague
Most recent title: DuPont Fellow, DuPont
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of North Dakota, 1951; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1955
Survivors: daughters, Anne, Ellen, and Kate; sons, James and John; eight grandchildren
