Peter Dunn Award to Frank Gupton; call for nominations

B. Frank Gupton, the Floyd D. Gottwald Jr. Chair in Pharmaceutical Engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University, is the recipient of the 2019 Peter J. Dunn Award for Green Chemistry and Engineering Impact in the Pharmaceutical Industry. The award, presented by the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable, recognizes excellence in the research, development, and execution of pharmaceutical green chemistry technologies.
Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Peter J. Dunn Award. Submissions should highlight impact relative to the principles of green chemistry. The award will be presented at the 24th Annual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference in Seattle, June 16–18, where the recipient will give an oral presentation. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. (EST) on Jan. 31. For details, visit bit.ly/36ReQAe.
