Petroleum Research Fund announces 2017 grant recipients

The ACS Petroleum Research Fund has announced the recipients of research grants in 2017. The ACS Board of Directors approved 173 grants worth a total of $17.1 million for advanced scientific education and fundamental research related to petroleum and other fossil fuels. The list of grantees is available online at acsprf.org; click About ACS PRF. Additional information on grant programs and proposal submission is also available on the website.
