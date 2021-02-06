Petroleum Research Fund grants available

The American Chemical Society Office of Research Grants is accepting proposals for Petroleum Research Fund (PRF) grants to support fundamental research in the petroleum field. Proposals must be directed to fundamental petroleum research, including fundamental research related to petroleum-derived materials, in one of 10 specified subject matter areas.
Grant programs are available for new professors beginning their first tenure-track position and for established tenured or tenure-track professors pursuing a new research direction. Separate grant programs are available for qualified professors in nondoctoral departments. The eligibility period for Undergraduate New Investigator Grants in nondoctoral institutions has been extended to 5 years from the beginning date of the first tenure-track appointment.
PRF has moved to a new application system. A recorded webinar on how to use this new system to submit applications is available on the PRF website at www.acsprf.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter