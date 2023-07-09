Petroleum Research Fund grants open for applications

New proposals for American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund (PRF) grants will be accepted from Aug. 14 at noon to Sept. 8 at 5:00 p.m. (EST). Grants are available for new tenure track faculty, as well as established professors pursuing a new research direction, at both research-intensive and primarily undergraduate institutions (PUI). PUI departments with PRF-granted projects are eligible to apply for a $25,000 supplement to bolster research capacity. The value of grants for established professors recently increased to $125,000.
Last year, the PRF awarded $18 million in grants. Funded research included projects related to sustainability and green chemistry, such as developing new catalysts and finding ways to upgrade waste methane and carbon dioxide. For more information and to apply, visit www.acsprf.org.
