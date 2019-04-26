Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Pharmaceutical Roundtable grants available

by Christiana Briddell, ACS staff
April 26, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable is seeking submissions from academic institutions for three research grant programs through July 1. The $50,000 Greener Medicinal Chemistry Grant will provide support for up to 1 year toward the development of precious-metal-free cross-coupling methodology applicable to pharmaceutically relevant substrates such as heterocycles.

The roundtable’s Ignition Grant Program has four $25,000 grants available to fund high-risk, high-reward research directions with the potential to advance sustainable solutions for pharma. The goal is for researchers to obtain high-quality preliminary results that they might use to apply for additional funding from traditional funding agencies.

The third grant request is for proposals for research to fill a metrics gap with respect to the various forms of CO2 used in applications ranging from small-scale analytical to large-scale preparative and quality-control-based processes. The results will be used to enhance a greenness calculator for analytical instruments. For this grant, proposals should include a proposed budget for the work.

Since 2007, the Pharmaceutical Roundtable has provided over $2 million in green chemistry research funding. These academic-industry collaborations advance key green chemistry research areas identified by the roundtable’s 28 member companies. To apply for a grant, visit www.acsgcipr.org.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE