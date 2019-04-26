Pharmaceutical Roundtable grants available

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable is seeking submissions from academic institutions for three research grant programs through July 1. The $50,000 Greener Medicinal Chemistry Grant will provide support for up to 1 year toward the development of precious-metal-free cross-coupling methodology applicable to pharmaceutically relevant substrates such as heterocycles.
The roundtable’s Ignition Grant Program has four $25,000 grants available to fund high-risk, high-reward research directions with the potential to advance sustainable solutions for pharma. The goal is for researchers to obtain high-quality preliminary results that they might use to apply for additional funding from traditional funding agencies.
The third grant request is for proposals for research to fill a metrics gap with respect to the various forms of CO2 used in applications ranging from small-scale analytical to large-scale preparative and quality-control-based processes. The results will be used to enhance a greenness calculator for analytical instruments. For this grant, proposals should include a proposed budget for the work.
Since 2007, the Pharmaceutical Roundtable has provided over $2 million in green chemistry research funding. These academic-industry collaborations advance key green chemistry research areas identified by the roundtable’s 28 member companies. To apply for a grant, visit www.acsgcipr.org.
