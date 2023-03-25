Pharmaceutical Roundtable research grants available

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable (GCIPR) is seeking to fund research to advance green chemistry solutions to key pharmaceutical process development and production challenges.
The grant topics are addressing sustainable peptide process manufacturing, greener oligonucleotide synthesis, and overcoming practical and engineering barriers to the application of photochemistry or electrochemistry in flow. Four $80,000 grants are available.
Additionally, the roundtable seeks to fund four Ignition Grants to support novel chemistry and engineering research directions that address sustainability issues in the pharmaceutical and allied industries (at any stage from drug discovery through manufacturing). Four $40,000 grants are available.
Global higher education institutions are invited to submit proposals by 5 p.m. EDT on May 15. For more information, visit www.acsgcipr.org/grants.
