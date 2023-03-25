Prashant Kamat to give 2023 Crano Memorial Lecture

Prashant V. Kamat, the Rev. John A. Zahm, C.S.C., Professor of Science in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Radiation Laboratory at the University of Notre Dame, will present the 2023 Crano Memorial Lecture.
Kamat was selected in recognition of his nearly 4 decades of work building bridges between physical chemistry and material science to develop advanced nanomaterials that promise cleaner and more efficient light energy conversion.
He will give two lectures at the University of Akron on April 14. The afternoon talk is titled “Light Energy Conversion with Halide Perovskite-Molecular Hybrids. Energy versus Electron Transfer” and the evening talk is titled “Reducing Carbon Footprint with Next Generation Photovoltaics.”
The Crano Memorial Lecture Series is organized by the ACS Akron Section in memory of John C. Crano, a past chair of the section and developer at PPG Industries of photochromic polymer lenses for eyeglasses.
