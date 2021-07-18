Programs honor talented women scientists in Brazil and who originate from Latin America and the Caribbean

The American Chemical Society and the Brazilian Chemical Society (SBQ) are seeking nominations for the 2021 Brazilian Women in Chemistry Awards. Now in their fourth edition, the awards, sponsored by C&EN and CAS, a division of ACS, promote gender equality in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Brazil and highlight the impact of diversity on scientific research and in the field of chemistry.
The awards seek to honor Brazilian women scientists in three categories:
▸ Early Career, which recognizes the achievements of an outstanding young chemical scientist or entrepreneur
▸ Leadership in Industry, which recognizes an individual working in chemical industry whose research and creative innovations have led to discoveries that contributed to commercial success and to the good of the community and society
▸ Leadership in Academia, which recognizes an established academic who has made an important contribution with a global and societal impact on scientific research in chemistry or a related science
Winners will be honored at a virtual ceremony hosted by ACS and SBQ on Sept. 22.
In 2021 ACS is also partnering with the Latin American Federation of Chemical Associations (FLAQ) to launch the Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards.
The Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards will recognize women scientists who originate from Latin America and the Caribbean in the three categories outlined above.
The Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards will be held every other year and the winners will be honored during an event held alongside the Latin American Congress on Chemistry (CLAQ).
The winners of the Women in Chemistry Awards will each receive a cash prize, free SciFinder access, free ACS membership, and an award certificate. Nominate someone at cen.acs.org/sections/premios-brasileiros.html (Brazilian awards) or cen.acs.org/sections/premios-latinoamericanas.html (Latin American awards).
