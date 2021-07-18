Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Programs honor talented women scientists in Brazil and who originate from Latin America and the Caribbean

by Bibiana Campos-Seijo
July 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

The American Chemical Society and the Brazilian Chemical Society (SBQ) are seeking nominations for the 2021 Brazilian Women in Chemistry Awards. Now in their fourth edition, the awards, sponsored by C&EN and CAS, a division of ACS, promote gender equality in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Brazil and highlight the impact of diversity on scientific research and in the field of chemistry.

Logo for the Brazilian Women in Chemistry Award

The awards seek to honor Brazilian women scientists in three categories:

Logo for the Latin American Women in Chemistry Award

Early Career, which recognizes the achievements of an outstanding young chemical scientist or entrepreneur

Logo for the Women in Chemistry Award

Leadership in Industry, which recognizes an individual working in chemical industry whose research and creative innovations have led to discoveries that contributed to commercial success and to the good of the community and society

Leadership in Academia, which recognizes an established academic who has made an important contribution with a global and societal impact on scientific research in chemistry or a related science

Winners will be honored at a virtual ceremony hosted by ACS and SBQ on Sept. 22.

In 2021 ACS is also partnering with the Latin American Federation of Chemical Associations (FLAQ) to launch the Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards.

The Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards will recognize women scientists who originate from Latin America and the Caribbean in the three categories outlined above.

The Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards will be held every other year and the winners will be honored during an event held alongside the Latin American Congress on Chemistry (CLAQ).

The winners of the Women in Chemistry Awards will each receive a cash prize, free SciFinder access, free ACS membership, and an award certificate. Nominate someone at cen.acs.org/sections/premios-brasileiros.html (Brazilian awards) or cen.acs.org/sections/premios-latinoamericanas.html (Latin American awards).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Brazilian Women in Chemistry Awards open
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nominations sought for 2022 Latin American Women in Chemistry Awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS and SBQ present the 2022 Brazilian Women in Chemistry awards
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE