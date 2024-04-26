Proposals sought for grants for green chemistry pharma research

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable is seeking to fund research to advance green chemistry solutions to key challenges in pharmaceutical process development and production.
Four $80,000 grants are available to support proposals that address alternatives to halogenated solvents, data science and modeling tools to advance green chemistry and engineering, greener peptide synthesis and purification, or sustainable oligonucleotide process development.
The roundtable also seeks to fund four Ignition Grants to support novel directions in chemistry and engineering research that address sustainability issues in the pharmaceutical and allied industries, from discovery to manufacturing. Four grants of $40,000 are available.
Researchers at global institutions of higher education are invited to submit proposals by 5 p.m. (EDT) May 17. For more information, visit www.acsgcipr.org/grants.
