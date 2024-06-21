Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Reactions: Impressive undergraduate research, thermodynamics of direct air capture, and click chemistry studies

June 21, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Letters to the editor

Kudos to undergraduates

During April, undergraduate students from schools in the Albany, New York, area once again took part in the research symposium sponsored by our American Chemical Society Eastern New York Section. Each year, I am so impressed by the quality and depth of the projects, including RNA research, acoustic-field gas-phase ion studies, and quantum mechanical research. It’s humbling for an older guy who still remembers being truly clueless and bumbling in undergraduate chemistry laboratories.

These are smart, hardworking students from Siena College, Skidmore College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Union College, the University at Albany, and several other local schools.

But in addition to the budding intellect, there’s a level of maturity that I don’t remember having at that age. Moreover, the enthusiasm they show in describing their work is inspiring.

We all know that chemistry is not a casual major in college. The work and dedication required to get through the curriculum can be daunting. Then throw in the pending career stress and the normal challenges of college life. I find it hard to fathom how these kids can then take on sophisticated research projects.

It has to be the mentors—college faculty, advisers, instructors, and adjunct faculty. They provide the guidance, inspiration, and feedback for the technical work, as well as the public speaking, such as showing students how to showcase their research. Hats off to all involved in these events!

Frank Coppa
Rensselaer, New York

 

Direct air capture

The cover of the June 3 issue of C&EN shows over 20 large black fans on a panel.
Credit: C&EN

One of my professors said to me that I should never fight thermodynamics. Direct air capture (DAC), described in the June 3, 2024, issue of C&EN (page 24), seems to me to be a technology that is trying to do just that. While I certainly support serious efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, picking the low-hanging fruit first simply has to provide the best and fastest route to an orderly transition that will take us to a future of low CO2 emissions. DAC is working with a very dilute fluid (air) containing 0.04% CO2. There are hundreds of thousands of sources that contain much more. Flue gas from coal-fired power plants, for example, contains around 12% CO2﻿. For the cartoon on page 26 to be accurate, it should show 1 black dot for CO2 and 2,500 blue dots for air in the inlet, whereas a similar arrangement for a power plant exhaust would show 1 black dot and 8 blue dots.

Of course the technology will improve and the costs will come down, but thermodynamics says it will never be competitive with capture from more concentrated sources. Governments should support cost-effective methods that will allow the orderly transition we all want.

Charles A. Christopher
Arlington, Texas

 

Click chemistry

I was sincerely pleased to see the article on click chemistry and the recognition of the application to protein structure and cross-linking in C&EN (June 3, 2024, page 22). Very nicely done. I was particularly interested in the discussion under “Future Perfect” about the potential for reagents that link and unlink and the ability to control this process. Reagents that accomplish this were developed many, many years ago (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 1979, DOI: 10.1021/ja00505a043). The work was expanded to and further developed for antibodies; see for one example “Site-Directed Chemical Modification and Crosslinking of a Monoclonal Antibody Using Equilibrium Transfer Alkylating Crosslink Reagents” (Bioconjugate Chem. 1990, DOI: 10.1021/bc00001a005).

Rich Lawton
Ann Arbor, Michigan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE