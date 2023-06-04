Registration open and poster abstracts invited for Herty Medalist Undergraduate Research Symposium

The American Chemical Society Georgia Section will hold the 18th Herty Medalist Undergraduate Research Symposium (HMURS) Friday, Sept. 22, from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. (EDT) at Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
HMURS was established in 2006 to showcase undergraduate research in chemistry. The 2023 Charles H. Herty Medalist, C. David Sherrill from the Georgia Institute of Technology, will be talking at this year’s symposium alongside other eminent scientists. A poster session for undergraduate students will follow the presentations.
Registration and poster abstract submission are free and can be completed at commons.ggc.edu/hmurs/registration. The deadline for submitting poster abstracts is Sept. 1. The two best poster presenters will receive a $600 travel award to attend an ACS spring or fall meeting and 1 year of ACS membership. If you have any questions, please contact Ajay Mallia at amallia@ggc.edu.
