Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Richard B. Silverman receives Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest

by Sara Cottle
February 26, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Richard B. Silverman, a professor of chemistry and molecular biosciences and inaugural Patrick G. Ryan/Aon Professor at Northwestern University, is the recipient of the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest for his outstanding contributions to medicinal chemistry. Silverman’s contributions include the invention of Lyrica (pregabalin), the first US Food and Drug Administration–approved treatment for fibromyalgia, and his groundbreaking work relating to the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. Lyrica has been marketed worldwide by Pfizer for the treatment of fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, and refractory epilepsy and in Europe for generalized anxiety disorder. Silverman’s recent work has focused on enzyme inhibitors that treat epilepsies and addiction.

Silverman has published over 390 research articles, been named a coinventor on 130 issued domestic and foreign patents, and written five books. Silverman’s book The Organic Chemistry of Drug Design and Drug Action is used worldwide in academic and industrial institutions and has shaped the thinking of students and professionals in the pharmaceutical industry for 3 decades.

The Esselen Award honors outstanding achievement in scientific and technical work that contributes to the public well-being and has thereby communicated the positive values of the chemical profession. The award is presented annually by the Northeastern Section of the American Chemical Society and has honored such publicly renowned chemists as F. Sherwood Rowland and Mario J. Molina, Carl Djerassi, Kary B. Mullis, Jennifer A. Doudna, and Carolyn R. Bertozzi. The Esselen Award is given to honor the memory of G. J. Esselen, past chair of the Northeastern Section and founder of Esselen Research.

Silverman will receive the award on Friday, April 12, in a ceremony at the Harvard University Faculty Club, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at 8:00 p.m. Silverman’s award lecture, “Inhibition of Protein Aggregation and the Development of AKV9 (Formerly NU-9) for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases,” will follow the award presentation and is free and open to the public.

You can find more information about the award on the Northeastern Section’s website at nesacs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment
Comment: Safer through collaboration
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elections
Rigoberto Hernandez elected 2025 ACS president-elect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment
Comment: Professional and member relations and you
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE