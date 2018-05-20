Robert L. Lichter

“With Bob’s passing we have lost a gentle and generous soul that worked throughout his career to ensure that everyone had an equal opportunity to succeed in their career aspirations. From his early days leading the chemistry department at Hunter College, to his role as program officer at Research Corporation, and later as vice-provost for research and graduate studies at Stony Brook University, Bob led a concerted and impassioned effort to increase the numbers of undergraduates, graduate students, and faculty in underrepresented populations. Perhaps the most visible of his efforts was in his role as executive director of the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, where he helped launch the careers of some of the most successful chemists today and a multitude of programs, including COACh back in 1987. Always ready to help, he has served in numerous leadership roles on national advisory committees, including many roles at ACS. His positive impact on so many institutions and lives, including ours, is immeasurable. Not seeing his friendly face at the ACS national meetings will make us sad, but reflecting on the great accomplishments of this wonderful man gives us much solace and even a smile of joy.”—Geraldine Richmond and Richard Zare, friends and colleagues