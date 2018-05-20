Roy C. Tulee, 79, died on Jan. 10 in Salem, Ore.
“In retirement, he led a Bible study, and he would take C&EN to his Bible study to teach the group about the interesting characteristics of the featured chemicals. As a chemist, he had a unique view of God’s creation, and this was his way of sharing the intricate details of creation with nonscientists. Thank you, C&EN.”—Cameron Tulee, son
Most recent title: manager of product quality, Stauffer Chemical
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1962, and M.S., organic chemistry, 1970, University of San Francisco
Survivors: sons, Cameron and Carl; one granddaughter
