ACS News

SLCC chem club holds KidCon outreach event

by Alexandra A. Taylor
October 30, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 40
A photo of children dressed in lab coats, goggles, and wigs holding props in front of a chemistry lab–themed background.
Credit: Rochelle Lambertsen

The Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) Chemistry Club held a community outreach event at the 2021 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention on Sept. 16–18. The event included activities for children of all ages, including DIY chemical reactions and make-your-own slime. The American Chemical Society booth was equipped with lab coats, goggles, crazy wigs, props, and signs that read “Future Scientist,” “SLCC Rocks,” and “I ♥️ Chem Club.” Students posed and snapped photos in front of a chemistry lab–themed backdrop. On stage, a student chemist performed daily demos of elephant toothpaste, a popular experiment involving hydrogen peroxide and food dye. Rochelle Lambertsen, president of the SLCC Chemistry Club, says the well-attended event was a great example of how SLCC is trying to encourage the next generation of scientists through ongoing STEM outreach efforts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

