SLCC chem club holds KidCon outreach event

The Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) Chemistry Club held a community outreach event at the 2021 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention on Sept. 16–18. The event included activities for children of all ages, including DIY chemical reactions and make-your-own slime. The American Chemical Society booth was equipped with lab coats, goggles, crazy wigs, props, and signs that read “Future Scientist,” “SLCC Rocks,” and “I ♥️ Chem Club.” Students posed and snapped photos in front of a chemistry lab–themed backdrop. On stage, a student chemist performed daily demos of elephant toothpaste, a popular experiment involving hydrogen peroxide and food dye. Rochelle Lambertsen, president of the SLCC Chemistry Club, says the well-attended event was a great example of how SLCC is trying to encourage the next generation of scientists through ongoing STEM outreach efforts.
