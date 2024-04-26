Seven early-career chemists receive 2024 ACS-Pittcon travel grants

The American Chemical Society and Pittcon funded the full travel expenses of seven early-career analytical chemists from Latin America and the Caribbean to attend the 2024 Pittcon, a conference on analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy. Since 1995, ACS and Pittcon have worked together to provide this grant funding and have supported over 100 early-career chemists from more than 70 countries. In February, grant recipients traveled to San Diego to present their research, network with chemistry professionals, and spend time with 2024 Pittcon president Melinda Stephens. Grant recipients also took advantage of a workshop hosted by Kurt Headrick, an ACS career consultant, titled “Career Management for Chemists.”
The 2024 grant recipients were Vanessa Neiva de Ataide of the University of São Paulo; Matías Butler of the National University of General San Martín; Winnette Ayana Collimore of the University of the Virgin Islands; Fabiany Cruz Gonzaga of the State University of Southwestern Bahia; Joyann Audrene Marks of the University of the West Indies at Mona, Jamaica; Aline Pereira de Oliveira of the University of São Paulo; and Estephany Santiago Siliceo of the Technological Institute of Tijuana.
