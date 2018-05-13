Advertisement

Sir Fraser Stoddart to serve as 50 Forward Champion

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 13, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 20
Thomas Connelly and Sir Fraser Stoddart.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Connelly (left) and Stoddart.

Chemistry Nobel laureate Sir Fraser Stoddart visited ACS headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 2 in his new role as Champion for the 50 Forward campaign, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Project SEED summer research program. He met with ACS Executive Director & CEO Thomas Connelly and ACS staff members to discuss the campaign, which aims to expand the program and its ongoing source of funding.

Project SEED offers bright, economically disadvantaged high school students the opportunity to experience chemistry research firsthand. To learn more about project SEED and to donate, visit acs.org/forward.

