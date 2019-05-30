Société de Chimie Industrielle supports ACS Scholars

During the Société de Chimie Industrielle’s International Palladium Medal Dinner on May 22, American Chemical Society executive director and CEO Thomas Connelly (second from left) and ACS Board chair John Adams (third from left) accepted a $30,000 donation presented by Marc Reisch (far left) and James Weatherall on behalf of the Société to support the ACS Scholars Program. Weatherall is the president of the Société. Reisch is chair of the education committee and a C&EN reporter. The Palladium Medal went to Pierre Brondeau, CEO of agrochemical maker FMC.
