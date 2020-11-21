Southern Chemist Award to Susan Richardson

Susan D. Richardson, the Arthur Sease Williams Professor of Chemistry at the University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the 2020 Southern Chemist Award, presented by the American Chemical Society Memphis Local Section. The award honors outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the southern part of the US through their research and accomplishments. Richardson’s research focuses on the chemical characterization of disinfection by-products in drinking water.
