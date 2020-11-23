Advertisement

November 23, 2020 Issue

Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

November 23, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 45

Making cement releases 8% of the world’s anthropogenic CO₂. New formulations could slash that number

Cover image:Making cement releases 8% of the world’s anthropogenic CO2. Alternative formulations could slash that number 

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock 

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Thanksgiving can’t really happen like every other year. We can’t have people gathering.”

Raghu Adiga, chief medical officer, Liberty Hospital

Inorganic Chemistry

Alternative materials could shrink concrete’s giant carbon footprint

Making cement releases 8% of the world’s anthropogenic CO2. New formulations could slash that number

Water

Monitoring COVID-19 in sewage

Wastewater might predict SARS-CoV-2 spread before clinical testing

Nanomaterials

Nanofibers put a new spin on COVID-19 masks

Start-ups are using nanofibers created by electrospinning to make better face masks

  • Diagnostics

    Combined COVID-19 and flu tests could help overwhelmed hospitals

    The tests are fast, are easy to perform, and require only one patient sample. But some hospitals are saying there are just not enough to go around

  • Computational Chemistry

    Chemists prepare for Apple's new computers

    Programmers will have to re-write software for the company's new chips. Some chemists are just going to wait for bugs to be worked out before upgrading computers.

Science Concentrates

image name
Vaccines

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective in preliminary analysis

It’s good news for the COVID-19 vaccine race and mRNA vaccine technology

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Sustainability

Turkey troubles and cantankerous crustaceans

 

