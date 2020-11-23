November 23, 2020 Issue

Alternative materials could shrink concrete’s giant carbon footprint
Making cement releases 8% of the world’s anthropogenic CO2. New formulations could slash that number
November 23, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 45
Making cement releases 8% of the world’s anthropogenic CO₂. New formulations could slash that number
Cover image:Making cement releases 8% of the world’s anthropogenic CO2. Alternative formulations could slash that number
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
Making cement releases 8% of the world’s anthropogenic CO2. New formulations could slash that number
Start-ups are using nanofibers created by electrospinning to make better face masks
The tests are fast, are easy to perform, and require only one patient sample. But some hospitals are saying there are just not enough to go around
Programmers will have to re-write software for the company's new chips. Some chemists are just going to wait for bugs to be worked out before upgrading computers.
It’s good news for the COVID-19 vaccine race and mRNA vaccine technology