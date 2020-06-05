Students participate in virtual Chemistry Olympiad study camp

The US National Chemistry Olympiad has named the 20 finalists who will participate in the Chemistry Olympiad Virtual Study Camp from May 31 to June 12. The virtual study camp is being organized by the American Chemical Society in collaboration with the chemistry department of the University of Maryland, College Park.
The students will compete for a spot on the four-member team representing the U.S. at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad, which will take place virtually on June 25.
The students—representing 15 ACS local sections and 9 states—are Ridings Bald, Westminster in Georgia; Anugrah Chemparathy, Dougherty Valley High School in California; Derek Chien, Davidson Academy in Nevada; Alex Dang, Arcadia High School in California; Robbie Ge, Carmel High School in Indiana; Michael Han, Dougherty Valley High School; Alex Li, Lexington High School in Massachusetts; Andrew Ni, Amherst Regional High School in Massachusetts; Nicholas Ouyang, University High School in California; Ananthan Sadagopan, Westborough High School in Massachusetts; Yannik Singh, Carmel High School; Nathan Tang, Bergen County Academies in New Jersey; Sachin Thaker, Morgantown High School in West Virginia; Nicholas Tsao, St. Mark’s School of Texas; and Phoenix Wu, Seven Lakes High School in Texas.
