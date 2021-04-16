Submissions open for green chemistry research grants

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable seeks proposals for research grants to advance green chemistry in the pharmaceutical industry. Grant topics include minimizing solvents in flow chemistry, late-stage functionalization of pharmaceuticals, greener peptides and peptide conjugate synthesis, enzyme development, and ignition funding for green chemistry and engineering research. Proposals will be accepted from public and private institutions of higher education worldwide and must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) May 15. For more information, visit www.acsgcipr.org/advancing-research.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter