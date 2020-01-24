Advertisement

ACS News

Teri Odom named editor in chief of Nano Letters

by Linda Wang
January 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 4
This is a photo of Teri Odom.
Credit: Courtesy of ACS Publications
Teri Odom

Teri Odom of Northwestern University is the new editor in chief of Nano Letters, a peer-reviewed American Chemical Society journal that highlights fundamental research in nanoscience and nanotechnology. She takes the helm from inaugural editors Paul Alivisatos of the University of California, Berkeley, and Charles Lieber of Harvard University.

“My primary goal is to build an international community that looks to Nano Letters for current trends in nanoscience,” says Odom, who is the Charles E. and Emma H. Morrison Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, as well as chair of the Chemistry Department and a professor of materials science and engineering.

“My short-term plans include building a strong editorial team that can navigate the current publishing landscape, returning Nano Letters to a letters journal in structure, introducing a new manuscript type (Viewpoints) to highlight opinions of nanoscience leaders, and reducing submission-to-publication times,” she says. “My longer-term plans include attracting authors from regions that are underrepresented, diversifying the editorial team geographically and by gender, and expanding the scope of published content.”

Odom’s research focuses on designing structured nanoscale materials with exceptional properties. Her research group has developed nanoconstructs that not only have therapeutic properties but also can be used to resolve nano-bio interactions in cells at the single-particle level. Odom is the founding executive editor of ACS Photonics and has served on the editorial advisory board of Nano Letters since 2010.

“Professor Odom is an exceptional scientist and educator in the field of nanoscience,” says James Milne, acting president of the ACS Publications Division. “We are excited to work with her on a vision which will further increase the influence of this leading publication.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

