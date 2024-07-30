US brings home gold at the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad

Credit: Courtesy of Margaret Thatcher

Just as water polo and rugby sevens matches were starting at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the closing ceremony for the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), which took place July 21–30, was being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and live streamed on YouTube.

“The past few days have been a testament of the power of scientific curiosity, innovation, and collaboration,” Badr Almajrathi, chairman of the IChO’s organizing committee, said in his opening remarks at the ceremony.

Four high school students and their mentors represented the US at the event. This year’s team consisted of Anant Asthana from John Foster Dulles High School in Texas, Yufei Chen from University High School in California, Yunyi Ling from Montgomery Blair High School in Maryland, and Alice Liu from Marquette High School in Missouri. The team had been selected after an intensive 2 week study camp held at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Credit: Courtesy of the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad

Competing at this year’s IChO were 327 students representing 89 countries—including 4 observer countries that will be able to participate after meeting certain requirements and observing for 2 years, and 8 independent students participating as individuals. In addition to engaging in laboratory visits and cultural experiences, IChO participants took part in two comprehensive examinations: a 5 h lab practical and a 5 h written theoretical examination.

“I was definitely nervous about the exam, and I know a lot of us were kind of scared and didn’t want to talk about it after it happened, but I think that nervousness was a bonding moment for all of us,” Asthana says. “It was nice to talk to the Chinese team afterward because we all felt the same way—we could all relate.”

Team USA, as a whole, won 3 gold medals and 1 silver: Chen, Ling, and Liu, all received gold medals, and Asthana earned a silver medal. Chen placed in the third seat of the top three scores of the IChO.

“It’s amazing to have a team of students so driven and with such a level of knowledge that is incredible for high school,” says head mentor Laura Serbulea.

“I think going from the regional level, you’re just surrounded with so many talented people, and getting the chance to represent that all is such an honor–indescribable,” Liu says of her experience. She had brought home a silver medal from last year’s IChO, so getting gold this year was extra special.

No matter how nervous Team USA was about the examinations or waiting to hear their names at the award ceremony, all of the participants enjoyed making friends from other nations.

“I came here to try and have fun and meet a lot of people, which I did, which was very cool,” Ling says. He was proud to represent the US at the international level and was relieved to get a gold: “I’m just really happy. I’ve been studying for a long time.”

Credit: Steve Lantos

Chen’s favorite part was visiting the local places. Chen and Ling mentioned a game they played, in which they temporarily took possession of the mascots of other teams. The icebreaker forced students to interact as they retrieved their own mascot or returned others.

At the end of the ceremony, representatives from Saudi Arabia handed the official IChO flag to representatives from the United Arab Emirates, the hosts of next year’s IChO.

“As this journey ends, the next one begins, and we look forward to seeing you all there and hopefully reaching higher and higher levels,” Almajrathi said.