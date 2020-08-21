Undergraduate research fellowships awarded

The 2020 recipients of the American Chemical Society Division of Organic Chemistry’s Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships (SURF) have been announced. They are Matthew Albritton of the University of Florida; Finn Beruldsen of Hendrix College; Andrew Champlin of Bucknell University; Sriyankari Chitti of the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign; Crystal Chung of the University of California, Irvine; Julian Cizmic of San Diego State University; Mitchell E. Daneker of the University of Delaware; Jessica Gallawa of Western Washington University; Gabriel Herrera of New York University; Olivia Langner of the University of California, Santa Barbara; Mira Milic of the University of California, Davis; Henry O’Callaghan of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln; Tiana Saak of Washington University in St. Louis; Ben Stemen of North Carolina State University; Jonathan Wong of the University of California, Los Angeles; and Johnny Wang of Boston College.
The SURF awards provide $5,000 in funding for summer research opportunities for outstanding undergraduate organic chemistry students attending colleges and universities. For more information about the program, visit bit.ly/2AMH0xX.
