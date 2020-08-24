Advertisement

August 24, 2020 Issue

09832-cover-lavigne.jpg
09832-cover-lavigne.jpg
August 24, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 32

In the midst of a pandemic and an uprising for racial equity, advocates for communities of color near industrial facilities seize the moment

Cover image:A Harrisburg/Manchester community in Houston, Texas boxed in by a highway bridge, rail lines, and a roster of polluting industries.

Credit: Photograph by Bryan Parras

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 32
Quote of the Week

“Environmental justice did not grow out of government, it grew out of community. When we fight for justice, it’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon”

Robert D. Bullard, cochair, National Black Environmental Justice Network

Pollution

The rise of environmental justice

In the midst of a pandemic and an uprising for racial equity, advocates for communities of color near industrial facilities seize the moment

Mergers & Acquisitions

With the majors knocking, independent analytical labs face the temptation to sell

Entrepreneurs must weigh independence against cash and the benefits of being part of a larger organization

Electronic Materials

Zhenan Bao makes stretchable electronics for artificial skin

Stanford professor envisions semiconducting polymers with integrated sensors to coat robots or prostheses

  • Inorganic Chemicals

    Will a new way of making hydrogen fluoride take hold?

    In a first for the US, the fluorochemical raw material will be made from a fertilizer industry by-product

  • Food

    Periodic Graphics: Natural sweeteners

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning provides a taste of the molecules behind some natural sweeteners

  • Employment

    The secret search for a new job

    If only we could give our employers honest feedback

Science Concentrates

image name
ACS Meeting News

ACS hosts Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting

Despite the changes brought on by the pandemic, society shows that the meeting must go on—albeit virtually

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Art & Artifacts

Artifacts and projects: From Stonehenge to house painting to C&EN’s Top 50 US chemical producers

 

Job listings

